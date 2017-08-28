Suspected terrorist eliminated in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has eliminated Yashar Javadov suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the country, the State Service said in a statement

Javadov was suspected of carrying out activities as part of an extremist terrorist organization involved in armed conflicts beyond Azerbaijan, said the statement. Meanwhile, Javadov, illegally acquiring firearms and explosives, planned to commit a terrorist attack in the country.



As a result of a special operating conducted in Ismayilli district on Aug. 27 as part of the criminal case launched by the State Security Service, Yashar Javadov was killed after giving an armed resistance, said the statement.



During the search, documents relating to the financing of a terrorist organization operating abroad as well as other documents important for investigation were found, according to the statement.



Necessary investigative measures are continuing.

News.Az

