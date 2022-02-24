Sweden, Norway to hold events dedicated to 30th anniversary of Khojaly massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov will take part in events in Sweden and Norway in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The Committee's leadership will participate in a commemoration event and exhibition organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sweden on February 25.

The exhibition will feature more than 30 photographs by renowned photographer Mikael Silkeberg, which were taken in the liberated territories in 2021, during his visit to Azerbaijan with the support of the State Committee.

As part of the visit, meetings with Swedish officials, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the head of the Jewish community are also planned.

On 27 February, Muradov will visit the Nizami Ganjavi school at the Norwegian-Azerbaijani youth organization in Oslo, which operates on weekends, and then will take part in an exhibition and a commemoration of the Khojaly Genocide.





News.Az