Sweden says ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson has said that his country is open to sending some of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

According to Jonson, support in Sweden's parliament has been growing to additionally contribute some of the country's 120 Leopard tanks.

"We are open to that, and we are in close dialogue with Germany about it," the minister added.

The country has delivered a string of military and civilian aid packages to Ukraine since the war with Russia began a year ago. The latest installment includes armored infantry fighting vehicles and the advanced Archer Artillery System.

Jonson said this round of assistance would be the country's main contribution to Ukraine in terms of equipment for ground warfare.

News.Az