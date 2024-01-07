Swedish newspaper publishes article by Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden's leading newspaper "Svenska Dagbladet" has published an article by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Zaur Ahmadov, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov mentioned that the decision on Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024 was unanimously adopted, adding that this happened against the background of positive progress towards the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The diplomat informed the Swedish readers about the consistent steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure a transition to green energy, as well as the Black Sea Submarine Power Transmission Cable established by Azerbaijan and its partners for exporting green energy to Europe.

Drawing attention to the fact that Azerbaijan, a country that is considered a reliable partner by the international community was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the ambassador underscored that it currently chairs the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is the second largest international organization after the UN.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also highlighted the country's successful hosting of such prestigious international events as Eurovision song contest, European Games, UEFA Europa League Final, European football championship matches, Formula 1, International Astronautical Congress and etc.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had chaired the first meeting regarding the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in the country next year, expressing his confidence that this prestigious event would be organized in accordance with the highest international standards by the relevant public institutions.

News.Az