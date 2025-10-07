Zhang Shuai stuns Emma Navarro in thrilling Wuhan Open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zhang Shuai claimed a dramatic victory over Emma Navarro on Chinese soil for the second time in just over a year.

After dropping 31 of 35 points across the second and third sets, the wild card surged back to win the final six games against the No. 14 seed in the first round of the Wuhan Open, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks Zhang's first Top 20 triumph since her win over Navarro at the 2024 Beijing Open.

