Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has praised Wesley Snipes’ “electrifying” performance in the 1993 sci-fi action hit Demolition Man, recalling how Snipes’ intensity and charisma made a lasting impression both on and off screen.

Snipes, who first entered Hollywood in the mid-1980s with roles in Wildcats and Streets of Gold, quickly proved himself a dynamic and versatile actor. His breakthrough came as the charismatic Willie Mays Hayes in Major League, followed by his acclaimed turn as gangster Nino Brown in New Jack City (1991) — a role that solidified his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most magnetic performers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ, Stallone reflected on their collaboration in Demolition Man, where Snipes played the unpredictable villain Simon Phoenix opposite Stallone’s law-abiding hero, John Spartan. Stallone admitted that Snipes’ physicality and energy were so intense during filming that he had to wear protective gear for their fight scenes.

“Wesley had this incredible rhythm — everything about him was sharp: the hair, the voice, the movement,” Stallone said. “He was just on another level at that time.”

Their on-screen chemistry would later lead Stallone to bring Snipes back for The Expendables 3, marking another high-octane collaboration between the two action stars.

Despite setbacks in his career — including legal troubles and time away from the spotlight — Snipes has remained a respected and admired figure in Hollywood. His performances in Dolemite Is My Name (2019) and Coming 2 America (2021) reminded audiences of his undeniable screen presence.

With his recent cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are eager to see more of Snipes — whether in a new series, a film franchise revival, or perhaps another project alongside Stallone, such as Tulsa King.

More than three decades after Demolition Man, Stallone’s praise underscores what many fans already know: Wesley Snipes’ energy, versatility, and charisma continue to make him one of cinema’s most unforgettable action stars.

