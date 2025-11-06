Angelina Jolie visits front-line regions in Southern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has returned to Ukraine, visiting front-line regions in Kherson and Mykolaiv to meet with doctors, families, and volunteers, the Legacy of War Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

During the visit, Jolie saw how schools and hospitals in the war-torn south have been relocated to reinforced underground shelters to continue operating amid constant Russian drone attacks. Locals also showed her protective netting installed above roads to shield residents from daily bombardments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger every day, but they refuse to give in,” Jolie said. “At a time when governments are turning their backs on civilian protection, their resilience is deeply humbling.”

Jolie highlighted the exhaustion and determination visible after nearly three years of war, urging renewed focus on diplomacy and civilian protection over military escalation.

This marks her second visit to Ukraine, following her 2022 trip during the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Local media later reported that a Ukrainian man from Jolie’s entourage was briefly detained by military enlistment officers in Mykolaiv due to incomplete documentation but was released after clarification.

Ukraine’s southern regions, including Kherson and Mykolaiv, remain among the most heavily targeted areas, with civilians facing daily shelling and drone attacks. Parts of Kherson Oblast are still under Russian occupation, while liberated zones continue to suffer frequent strikes.

