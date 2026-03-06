Preliminary hearing held for suspects in Baku embassy attack plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court for Grave Crimes held a preliminary hearing on Friday for three individuals accused of plotting a terrorist attack against a foreign embassy in Azerbaijan.

The suspects — Ilgar Guliyev, 26 (alias Abu Zar al-Muhajir), Amin Piriev, 21 (alias Abdurashid), and Elvin Alizade, 21 (alias Abdurrahman al-Azeri) — were arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) near the embassy while allegedly preparing the attack, News.Az reports, citing the State Security Service.

Authorities say the group had established links with members of the Wilayat Khorasan faction of the ISIS terrorist organization and had obtained materials intended for use as weapons. The plot was reportedly motivated by religious hatred.

During the preliminary hearing, led by Judge Babek Panahov, the court clarified the suspects’ personal information. The case has now been officially referred to trial, with the next hearing scheduled for March 18.

The suspects face multiple charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including planning a terrorist attack motivated by religious hatred as part of a prior conspiracy and possession of items intended as weapons. All three remain in custody.

News.Az