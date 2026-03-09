Drone attacks trigger explosions near Erbil airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of drone attacks struck areas near Erbil International Airport and the United States Consulate General Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, highlighting a continued pattern of aerial threats targeting locations linked to American personnel.

Four attacks occurred approximately five minutes apart, causing successive explosions near the airport complex and nearby diplomatic facilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), prompting the activation of local air defence systems.

Security forces also opened heavy fire on the incoming drones in an effort to intercept them before they could strike their targets.

The rapid sequence of explosions suggests a coordinated attempt to pressure security infrastructure around one of northern Iraq’s most sensitive sites.

Erbil International Airport hosts military facilities used by US forces alongside civilian aviation operations, making it a recurring target for armed groups operating in the region.

