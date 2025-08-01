Syria establishes committee to probe deadly Sweida clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s Justice Ministry has formed a seven-member investigative committee to examine the deadly clashes in the southern province of Sweida, which left hundreds dead last month. The move follows growing international pressure on the country’s new Islamist-led government to ensure accountability and transparency.

According to a decree issued on July 31 by Justice Minister Muzher al-Wais, the committee—comprising judges, lawyers, and a military official—has been tasked with investigating the causes of the violence and alleged human rights abuses. A final report is expected within three months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The committee will assess claims of attacks on civilians and refer those found responsible to the judiciary.

The clashes erupted on July 13 between Druze factions and local Sunni tribal fighters. Government forces intervened, but the violence escalated rapidly. In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian positions, citing protection of the Druze community.

Sweida, a predominantly Druze province, has long been a flashpoint for intercommunal tensions, particularly with Sunni tribes over land and local resources. The Druze are a religious minority with communities in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire brought an end to the week-long fighting in Sweida city and nearby towns.

This marks the second major outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad. In March, government forces aligned with Syria’s new leadership clashed with Alawite militias, leaving hundreds of civilians dead in coastal areas. That investigation led to 298 individuals being referred to court for alleged abuses.

While Syria's new Sunni Islamist-led government has pledged a democratic transition, it remains under intense scrutiny from the international community. Western governments have warned that maintaining order and justice is key to earning global legitimacy.

The previous investigation into the March killings concluded that no military commanders had directly ordered violations, but 265 individuals were found to have participated in the initial attacks.

News.Az