Syrian authorities prevent Daesh bombing plot near Damascus

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced that it successfully foiled an attempt by the Daesh/ISIS terror group to bomb the Sayyida Zaynab shrine near Damascus on Saturday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed the arrests of individuals involved in the plot, describing the operation as part of "ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of religious sites and the public."The shrine, a prominent pilgrimage site, has been targeted in previous attacks by extremist groups.Further details about the suspects and the planned attack have not yet been disclosed.

