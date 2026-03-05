Syrian man gets 13 years for Berlin memorial stabbing

The attacker, now 20, was convicted of attempted murder and other charges after using a knife to assault a 30-year-old Spanish tourist at the memorial in central Berlin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, suffering life-threatening injuries that required emergency surgery and a medically induced coma.

Prosecutors said the Syrian national, who was reportedly a supporter of the Islamic State militant group, had allegedly been planning the attack for weeks. Investigators believe he chose the location because it commemorates the six million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, located in the heart of the German capital, is one of the country’s most significant Holocaust remembrance sites and a major tourist attraction. Authorities said the attack shocked visitors and residents alike.