Syrian President Assad is in Russia with his family

A source in the Kremlin confirmed that Russia has granted asylum to Syria’s former President Bashar Assad and his family., News.Az reports citing the TASS .

According to the source in the Kremlin, Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow. Being guided by humanitarian considerations, Russia has granted asylum for them."Russia has always spoken in favor of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed," the source said."Russian officials are in touch with representatives of armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions on the Syrian territory," the source added.

