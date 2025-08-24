Szijjarto - Hungary rejects Ukraine’s threats over Druzhba oil pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary rejects Ukraine’s threats, viewing attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline as an assault on its sovereignty, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in response to recent remarks by President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"Hungary resolutely rejects the threats of the Ukrainian president. We consider sovereignty and territorial integrity to be key values of international politics, therefore we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and expect the same from them," the Foreign Minister wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"In recent days, Ukraine has made a serious encroachment on the security of our energy supply, and an encroachment on energy security should be regarded as an encroachment on sovereignty. A war that we have nothing to do with is not a legitimate reason to violate our sovereignty. We call on Vladimir Zelensky to stop threatening Hungary and not to endanger our energy security."

This week Ukraine has launched several drone and missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian territory. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended, while the pipeline is being repaired. Budapest maintains contacts with Moscow on this issue.

News.Az