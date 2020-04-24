TABIB's Chairman: Modular hospitals will be inaugurated soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus tests per million people in the country is 1,064, which is one of the highest figures in the world.

The due statement came from Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) while speaking at the briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, our country has all the means to detect coronavirus.

R.Bayramli noted that high-quality reagents are used in the country:

"The support of citizens is very important. Volunteers have started working at the call center. The main activity of the call centers is to provide information about the coronavirus, to provide psychological support."

R.Bayramli noted that in order to expand the bed fund, the construction of 10 modular hospitals has been started: "These hospitals will be inaugurated soon and our doctors will be trained and start operating there."

News.Az

