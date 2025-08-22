Taiwan president sets defence spending goal at 5% of GDP by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced Friday that he hopes the island’s defence spending will reach 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, raising the target for bolstering the military budget in line with U.S. recommendations.

The government reported that next year’s defence budget will total 3.32% of GDP, marking the first time funding includes the coast guard, along with other areas, in what Premier Cho Jung-tai described as a “NATO model” approach, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes amid growing military and political pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Taiwan, a democratically governed island, continues to reject these claims while strengthening its own defence capabilities.

Visiting a navy base on Taiwan’s northeast coast, Lai highlighted the heightened threats from China in recent years. He said increasing defence spending to NATO standards would demonstrate Taiwan’s commitment to safeguarding democracy, freedom, and human rights, and reinforce its role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lai also emphasized plans to cooperate with international allies on weapons research, development, and production, though no specific details were provided. While the United States remains Taiwan’s main arms supplier, the island’s domestic defence industry has developed advanced systems, including fighter jets and cruise missiles.

