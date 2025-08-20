German Foreign Minister warns Indo-Pacific tensions threaten European interests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned on Wednesday that rising tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait pose serious threats to global security, including European economic and strategic interests.

Speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Wadephul highlighted China’s growing military assertiveness in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters:

"China's actions not only threaten Asia's security but also undermine the international rules-based order. Key trade routes are at risk as a result."

He further cautioned that any escalation in the Taiwan Strait could have serious consequences for global security and prosperity, directly affecting Germany and Europe.

