Tajikistan, Qatar discuss launching direct air service

Tajikistan and Qatar discussed the launch of direct air service between Dushanbe and Doha, News.az reports.

The news followed a meeting between the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Qatar Nurmurod Mahmadali with the General Director of Qatar Airways Group Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.During the meeting, the sides reviewed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation, including the effective use of tourism opportunities of the two countries.Earlier, Tajikistan and Qatar signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of tourism and trade.The main purpose of signing this document is to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and trade events.Within the framework of this document, the parties interact on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual benefit, taking into account the national legislation of their states, and its implementation of this cooperation is considered appropriate in the interests of the well-being of the peoples of both countries and for the development of relationships between travel companies of both sides.

News.Az