Tajikistan’s president arrives in Azerbaijan

Tajikistan’s president arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajik president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries, Trend reports.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

