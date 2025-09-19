Taliban bans books by women from Afghan universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghan universities have been ordered to remove books authored by women from their curriculum, in the latest move by the Taliban to tighten control over education. The ban also prohibits the teaching of subjects related to human rights, sexual harassment, and women's studies.

According to the new guidelines, 140 books written by women—including titles like Safety in the Chemical Laboratory—are among 680 books flagged for removal due to being “in conflict with Sharia and Taliban policies,” News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Taliban have also banned 18 university subjects, six of which specifically focus on women, including Gender and Development, The Role of Women in Communication, and Women’s Sociology.

“All books authored by women are not allowed to be taught,” a member of the book review committee told BBC Afghan.

The decree, issued in late August, follows a series of restrictions since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Recent measures have included banning fibre-optic internet in 10 provinces, and shutting down midwifery courses in late 2024, cutting off one of the few remaining pathways for women’s higher education.

Zakia Adeli, former deputy minister of justice and one of the affected authors, said she was unsurprised:

“Given the Taliban's misogynistic mindset and policies, it is only natural that when women themselves are not allowed to study, their views, ideas, and writings are also suppressed.”

The ban also targets books by Iranian authors or publishers, with 310 of the 679 titles on the banned list linked to Iran. Officials said this measure is intended to prevent the infiltration of Iranian content into the Afghan curriculum, amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Some Afghan lecturers have expressed concern over the impact on education. One professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned:

“Books by Iranian authors and translators serve as the primary link between Afghanistan’s universities and the global academic community. Their removal creates a substantial void in higher education.”

Kabul University professors report that under these restrictions, they are forced to prepare textbook chapters themselves, but worry that these may fall short of international academic standards.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.

News.Az