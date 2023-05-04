Tangible progress achieved in negotiations between FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia - Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tangible progress has been achieved in the negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, following the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, News.az reports.

"The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days and they’ve made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement. I hope that they see – and I believe that they do, as I do – that there is an agreement within sight, within reach. And achieving that agreement would be, I think, not only historic, but would be profoundly in the interests of the people of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and would have very positive effects even beyond their two countries," he said.

News.Az