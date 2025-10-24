Target to cut 1,800 corporate jobs amid CEO transition and sluggish sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Target has announced a major restructuring plan that includes eliminating 1,800 corporate positions, or about 8% of its global headquarters workforce, as the retail giant faces continued sales struggles.

The job cuts will disproportionately affect managers, who will be impacted three times more than other employees. The move combines 1,000 layoffs with the closure of 800 open roles that will no longer be filled, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The decision comes as Target transitions to new leadership. Current COO Michael Fiddelke will step into the CEO role in February 2026, succeeding long-time chief executive Brian Cornell, who led the $107 billion company for over a decade.

“Too many layers and overlapping work have slowed decisions, making it harder to bring ideas to life,” Fiddelke said in a company-wide message.

“Adjusting our HQ structure is the first step in rewiring our organization to be agile and make faster decisions.”

A Target spokesperson emphasized that no store or supply chain positions will be affected. Impacted employees will continue to receive pay and benefits until January 3, 2026, along with severance packages and other support services.

The company has instructed all U.S.-based headquarters staff to work from home next week, as changes are formally announced on Tuesday.

Target’s decision follows a period of sluggish sales after pandemic-era growth. The retailer has faced difficulties managing inventory and responding to consumer backlash after rolling back its diversity and inclusion initiatives earlier this year.

“We did not take these actions to save costs,” the company said. “This is about accelerating our strategy and returning to growth.”

Target’s restructuring marks a pivotal moment for one of America’s most recognized retailers. With leadership changes and an internal shake-up, the company aims to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and restore sales momentum in 2026.

