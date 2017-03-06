Tariff Council determines exam entry fees - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tariff Council determined the rates for participation in entrance examinations.

The fee for participation at the test exams in secondary and special schools has been set in the amount of 20 manats, in universities (in bachelor's degree) 40 manats, APA reports.

The fee for test exams for admission to master’s degree of higher educational institutions, as well as master’s degree of ANAS determined in the amount of 50 manat in the first phase, the second stage - 60 manats, for admission to residency in medical specialties in the first phase - 60 manats, the second phase - 100 manats, specialties requiring special abilities - 30 manats, test exams on Azerbaijani language for the Russian sector – 10 manats.

