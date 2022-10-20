Tashkent hosts presentation of Azerbaijani writer Aziza Jafarzade’s “Baku 1501” historical novel published in Uzbek language

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navai hosted a presentation ceremony for the historical novel “Baku 1501” by People’s Writer of Azerbaijan Aziza Jafarzade, which was published in the Uzbek language.

The event was held on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, the Center’s press service told News.Az.

The event, organized as part of the Days of Azerbaijani literature and culture in Uzbekistan, was attended by Chairperson of the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Ganira Pashayeva, other guests from Baku, literary, cultural, and artistic figures of Uzbekistan, professors, and teachers of higher schools, students, and journalists

Professor Normamatov Sultonbek, Vice Rector of the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, read out Rector Sirojiddinov Shuhrat’s appeal to participants. Sultonbek spoke about the role of cultural and literary relations in Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan bilateral ties, which are developing day by day.

Addressing the event, Samir Abbasaov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, spoke about the life and works of famous Azerbaijani writer Aziza Jafarzade. He said that the “Baku 1501” novel is dedicated to Shah Ismail Khatai, who unified the Azerbaijani lands as a part of a great empire.

MP Ganira Pashayeva in her speech said that Aziza Jafarzade was not only a writer but a citizen who took an active part in the movement for Azerbaijan's independence and against Armenian aggression.

The event then featured a musical program.

News.Az