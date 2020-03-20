Task Force: Break in educational institutions extended until April 18 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Azerbaijan takes urgent measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and strengthen social isolation, the task force established by the Cabinet of Ministers in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into the country told APA.

According to the Task Force, it was decided to terminate training and educational process in all educational institutions within the framework of social isolation measures to prevent infections from March 29 to April 18, 2020 (the first day of training is April 20).

News.Az

