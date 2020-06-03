Task Force: The use of public and private transport over the weekend will be completely prohibited

"The use of public and private transport at the weekend will be completely prohibited. Exceptions are made for those working in certain areas".

The due statement came Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 3.

R. Bayramli noted that today medical institutions provide services thanks to the work of our dedicated doctors: "Doctors continue to perform hard work. In many foreign countries, patients remain at home to heavy or medium severity of condition. However, our patients are placed in the appropriate medical institution immediately after a positive result of the test. For this reason, despite the number of infected people, the number of deaths is small."

