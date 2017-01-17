Tax debts of several transnational companies written off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Taxes has announced the list of legal entities, of which tax debts have been written off in accordance with the law "On regulation of tax debts of taxpayers from January 1, 2017".

According to APA-Economics, the list also includes the Total E&P Azerbaijan B.V. (AZN 518,227), BP Pipelines (BTC) Limited (AZN 469.8), Azeri Drilling Company (AZN 149,470), Hess (ACG) Limited (AZN 3,230,851.4), Procter & Gamble (AZN 461,398.1), Silk Way Business Aviation (AZN 247,647.5), Statoil Shah Deniz AS (AZN 640,909.2), Swift Technical (Azerbaijan) LTD (AZN 218,144.8), Aquatech Construction (AZN 982,985.9), Az Yeyinti LLC (AZN 1,190,901.8), Azeritransport (AZN 574,150.3), Baku Steel Construction (AZN 516,490.2), Budad Food Company (AZN 24,852.8), Çudo Peçka (AZN 815.9), Köprülüler Grup İnşaat Ticaret Limited Şirketi (AZN 20,449.7), Sweet House (AZN 198,163.7), Azerbaijan International University (AZN 353,310), Independent Azerbaijan University (AZN 98,399.9), Ideal LTD (AZN 105,327.3), A.M.A.Y. OJSC (AZN 54,400.8), A.M.A.Y. LLC (AZN 104,945.3), ADO-G Motors (AZN 18,741.4), Akkord General Construction (AZN 2,726.7), Akkord Transport (AZN 84,159.8), Azfen TQ (AZN 167,705.6), Bravo Group (AZN 22,515), Global Stone (AZN 1,661,052.1), Nurgun-Trading LTD (AZN 1,911.6), Nur-Inshaat (AZN 3,839.452.9), Global-Construction (AZN 3,090,234.7), Transqeyt LLC (AZN 70,878.4), Azerbaijanb-based office of Ashtrom International LTD (AZN 1,182,166.4), AtaHolding LLC (AZN 795.2), Caspian American Telecommunications (AZN 141,822.5).

