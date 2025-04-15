Tehran says Oman will host next round of Iran-US talks

Tehran has announced that Oman will host the next round of indirect Iran-US nuclear talks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington will take place in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday, April 19, following recent consultations, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Rejecting recent speculations about a change in venue, Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that, after diplomatic consultations, it was agreed that Oman will remain the host of the upcoming round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He emphasized that the second round of negotiations is set for Saturday, April 19 (corresponding to Farvardin 30 on the Iranian calendar), and will once again be facilitated by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

During the first round of talks, also held in Muscat, the Omani Foreign Ministry played a key mediating role, relaying messages between the Iranian and American delegations.

