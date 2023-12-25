Tehran says roadmap prepared for resumption of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roadmap has been prepared for the resumption of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said.

He made the remarks following a meeting between representatives of Iranian and Azerbaijani prosecutors' offices, News.Az reports.

“This meeting is part of the efforts of the two countries to resolve outstanding issues in the process of relations between the countries and the issue related to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. To date, the process is positive and many aspects of the case have been resolved. A roadmap for the resumption of the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy has been developed and the efforts have been successfully continued,” the spokesman said.

“We have witnessed good trends in relations between the two countries in other spheres as well. Successful negotiations were also held in the field of trade,” Kanaani added.

On January 27, an armed attack was carried out on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing an Azerbaijani security officer and injuring two others.

The gunman, identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh, was armed with a Kalashnikov rifle when he broke into the embassy building and killed the Azerbaijani officer. He was eventually stopped by the embassy’s security staff after a violent scuffle.

Iran said the attack stemmed from personal reasons, but Baku sees it as an act of terrorism.

Diplomatic activities at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran were completely suspended following the incident. However, a few employees remained in the Iranian capital to safeguard the embassy building and properties.

News.Az