Tehran to extend coronavirus restrictions for another week

Head of the headquarters for the management of operations against coronavirus in Tehran Alireza Zali announced that coronavirus-related restrictions will be extended for another week in Tehran.

Zali said only 1/3 of employees will be present in their jobs next week and the rest can work from home.

He said that 515 new coronavirus-infected cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

He added on Wednesday eight percent of the walk-ins needed hospitalizations and that 480 people received outpatient services.

Zali said that the condition of the infection in Tehran has still no tangible change and that Tehran is a red zone in this aspect.

Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that 153 more Iranians had died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bringing the total deaths to 20,125.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 153 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 20,125.

She added 2,444 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,132 of whom have been hospitalized.

