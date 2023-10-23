Tehran to host 3+3 meeting today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second 3+3 meeting will kick off in Tehran on Monday with the presence of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Armenia, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The meeting will address the issues of the South Caucasus region, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the need to expand regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit and energy fields.

The first 3+3 meeting was held in Moscow last year at the level of deputy foreign ministers and without the presence of Georgia.

News.Az