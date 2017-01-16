TeliaSonera comments on reports on sale of Azercell’s shares

TeliaSonera comments on reports on sale of Azercell’s shares

+ ↺ − 16 px

TeliaSonera commented on the reports on purchase of Azercell’s shares by PASHA Holding.

Telia spokeswoman Johanna Hansson told APA-Economics that these reports are speculation: “We don’t comment on media speculations. If there is any information about this issue, we are ready to publicize it”.

PASHA Holding did not comment on the issue.

TelioSonera’s assets in Eurasia Azercell (Azerbaijan), GeoCell (Georgia), KCell (Kazakhstan) and MoldCell (Moldova) are managed by Fintur Holdings. The

A part of shares of Fintur Holdings’s is owned by Turkcell.

Earlier, TeliaSonera reported that it will exit Eurasia due to corruption scandals. The Holding has already sold its assets in Nepal and Uzbekistan.

News.Az

News.Az