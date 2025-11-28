Israeli strike on Beit Jinn in Damascus countryside kills 9

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and several others wounded early Friday in an Israeli attack on Beit Jinn town and the road to Mazraat Beit Jinn in Syria’s Damascus countryside, Syrian state media reported.

Israeli drones reportedly continued patrolling the area after the strikes. Dozens of families fled to nearby safer areas. Earlier, an Israeli patrol briefly clashed with local residents before withdrawing, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Israeli army said six of its soldiers were injured, three critically, during the operation.

