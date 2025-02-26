Tennessee Titans allow Harold Landry to seek trade after impressive 2024 season
Photo: Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have granted former Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III permission to seek a trade, according to sources.
Landry is getting the chance to look at his options after he led the Titans with nine sacks last season while starting all 17 games for a team that finished 3-14 and holds the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
Landry also had 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures, and four pass deflections.
He is due a $17.5 million base salary for the 2025 season.