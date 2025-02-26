+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tennessee Titans have granted former Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III permission to seek a trade, according to sources.

Landry is getting the chance to look at his options after he led the Titans with nine sacks last season while starting all 17 games for a team that finished 3-14 and holds the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Landry also had 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures, and four pass deflections.

He is due a $17.5 million base salary for the 2025 season.

Landry, 28, has 50.5 career sacks since joining the Titans as a second-round pick in 2018. He earned his only Pro Bowl honor in 2021 when he had a career-high 12 sacks. He then missed the 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee that September.

News.Az