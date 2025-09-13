Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian March in Auckland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian march in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, on Saturday. Organisers described it as the country’s largest rally in support of Palestinians since the Gaza conflict escalated in October 2023.

The March for Humanity drew around 50,000 participants according to organisers, while police estimated attendance at 20,000, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Many protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans such as “Don’t normalise genocide” and “Grow a spine, stand with Palestine.”

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Arama Rata said the demonstration aimed to urge New Zealand’s centre-right coalition government to impose sanctions on Israel. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had previously called recent Israeli actions in Gaza “utterly appalling” and the government has been considering recognition of a Palestinian state.

The protest remained peaceful, with police reporting no arrests, though strong winds forced organisers to cancel plans to close a major city bridge. Ben Kepes of the New Zealand Jewish Council acknowledged the march’s peaceful nature but condemned calls for sanctions against Israel.

