Tension and drama assured in second leg of Madrid Champions League derby

There will be high-tension, intensity and drama assured on Wednesday night as Atletico Madrid looks to overturn a 2-1 defeat from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 derby against local rival, Real Madrid, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Atletico was arguably the better side a week ago in Real's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but was undone by goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz, which highlighted Real's attacking threat.

Atletico will be without club captain, Koke for the return leg as he remains sidelined with a muscle injury, but coach Diego Simeone will still be able to field a strong side with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack and Alexander Sorloth waiting his chance on the subs' bench.

There is a slight fitness doubt over midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, but Pablo Barrios will step in if the Argentinean isn't fully recovered.

Atletico missed the chance to go top of La Liga on Sunday as it conceded two late goals away to Getafe and Simeone will warn his players that similar defensive lapses will be fatal against Real Madrid.

Real won 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, although Rayo ended the game with more shots than Carlo Ancelotti's side, with the coach insisting that sitting on the lead had been the right thing to do, despite the boos from the stands.

Ancelotti has an excuse that his players look tired after they had to play the Champions League play-off to reach the last-16, meaning they have not had a midweek break since the start of the year.

Federico Valverde will start on Wednesday, with the adaptable and hard-working Uruguayan likely to cover at right back, while the big question mark is who will play in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga looks flat and Luka Modric has a chance of starting, with the 39-year-old's quality on the ball outweighing a possible lack of intensity.

Jude Bellingham also returns after suspension last week and completes what should be a fearsome attack with Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, unless Ancelotti opts to play an extra midfielder and just two men in attack.

There will be an incredible atmosphere in the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night for what is likely to be 90 or perhaps 120 minutes of the most intense football of the season.

News.Az