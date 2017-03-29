Ter-Petrosyan: Territories around Karabakh must be returned to Azerbaijan
The territories around Nagorno-Karabakh must be returned to Azerbaijan in accordance with the provisions of the document on which the parties are negotiating.
According to Report, the first president of Armenia (1991-1998) Levon Ter-Petrosyan said, 'if we do not do this voluntarily, then once the lands will be taken away by sanctions.'
Ter-Petrosyan spoke on the air of the Armenian Kentron TV channel.
Ter-Petrosyan noted that the state should prepare the society for decisions.
"If Serzh Sargsyan (the President of Armenia) follows this path, then I will stand by him to the very end," he said.
The opposition party "Armenian National Congress" headed by Ter-Petrosyan within the pre-election bloc with the "People's Party of Armenia" participates in the country's parliamentary elections to be held on April 2.
News.Az