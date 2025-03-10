Tesla, Apple and Novo Nordisk fall premarket; DoorDash rises

US stock futures fell Monday, continuing the previous week’s selloff amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariff policies could hit U.S. economic activity, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock fell 3.6% after the EV manufacturer’s facilities were hit with protests and vandalism across the U.S. and Europe amid growing public outrage over CEO Elon Musk’s influence in the Donald Trump administration.

Apple (NASDAQ: ) stock fell 1.3% after Citi lowered its estimates for the tech giant’s iPhone sales, citing delays in a key Siri upgrade originally planned for April.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 3.8%, with the food delivery service set to enter the coveted , with the changes part of the S&P Dow Jones Indices’ quarterly rebalancing activity.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: ) stock fell 7% after disappointing trial results for its next-generation weight loss drug CagriSema.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: ) stock slid 6%, Coinbase (NASDAQ: ) dropped 5.4% and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: ) declined 5.3%, with these crypto stocks tracking a 4% drop in bitcoin.

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ) stock fell 0.3% despite Jefferies upgrading the vacation home rental company’s shares to "buy" from "hold", citing the company’s lodging share gains, which will be augmented by increased adoption of experiences.

Redfin (NASDAQ: ) stock soared 70% after Rocket Companies (NYSE: ) agreed a deal to buy the real estate broker for $1.75 billion.