Tesla partners with Baidu to enhance assisted driving system in China

The sources did not say how many engineers were sent to Tesla or whether they were still there. They said the aim was to improve FSD V13's knowledge of Chinese roads with more accurate and updated mapping information.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media. They did not disclose a financial value to the collaboration.

The deepening relationship with Baidu comes as Tesla navigates data and regulatory restrictions imposed by Beijing and Washington, which have made it tricky for the carmaker to bring full Autopilot and FSD systems to its second largest market.

In the United States, Tesla's FSD system does not require navigation maps to be accurate or up-to-date, because local training of the AI helps the technology drive better.

But in China, Tesla has been unable to train the system with data from its 2 million EVs because of the country's data laws and the company is under increasing pressure from rivals such as BYD and Xpeng, which offer cheaper vehicles and do not charge an additional fee for similar software.

A deepened partnership with Tesla could also boost Baidu whose other initiatives, including AI, are lagging rivals such as DeepSeek and ByteDance.

Tesla, which is aiming for the full rollout of FSD this year, did not respond to a request for comment. Baidu also did not respond to a request for comment.

The partnership follows a long-waited but controversial software update Tesla sent to Chinese owners in February. The update added urban navigation features to the system but customers complained it fell short of Chief Executive Elon Musk’s promise of a full FSD rollout in China.

FSD is a suite of driving-assistance technologies developed with generative artificial intelligence to cope with more complicated traffic conditions.