Spotify hits 751 million users after record Q4 growth

During the fourth quarter, Spotify added a record 38 million monthly active users, exceeding its own forecast of 32 million, the company said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“It’s incredible to think that we now serve over three-quarters of a billion people around the world,” co-chief executive Alex Norstrom said in a statement.

Norstrom added that Spotify met or exceeded its guidance across all key performance metrics in the fourth quarter.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek stepped down as chief executive at the start of 2026, handing leadership to co-CEOs Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom. Ek continues to play an active role at the company as executive chairman.

The company also reported that it added nine million paying subscribers during the quarter, beating its guidance by one million.

Spotify posted fourth-quarter revenue of 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), up 7% from the same period a year earlier. For the full year 2025, revenue totaled 17.2 billion euros.

Net profit for the fourth quarter rose sharply to 1.2 billion euros, compared with 367 million euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Spotify said it expects to reach 759 million monthly active users by the end of the first quarter of 2026.