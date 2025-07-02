Tesla's China-made EV sales rise for first time in nine months

Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in China increased slightly by 0.8% in June compared to the same month last year, reaching 71,599 units.

This marks the end of an eight-month decline for the U.S. automaker, despite intensifying competition from more affordable Chinese electric vehicle models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in its Shanghai factory, including both China sales and exports to Europe and other markets, were up 16.1% from May, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Wednesday.

Global car sales at BYD, the biggest Chinese rival to Tesla, increased 11% year-on-year to 377,628 units last month.

