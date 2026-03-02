Tesla sales slide in Denmark in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Registrations of new Tesla Inc vehicles in Denmark declined 18% in February compared with the same month last year, according to new data released Monday.

Figures from Mobility Denmark showed that 419 new Tesla cars were registered during the month, marking a year-on-year drop in one of Europe’s key electric vehicle markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Denmark has been considered a stronghold for EV adoption, making the decline notable as competition intensifies across the sector. European and Chinese automakers have been aggressively expanding their electric offerings, increasing pressure on market leader Tesla.

The data reflects registrations rather than deliveries, which can fluctuate month to month depending on shipment schedules and promotional campaigns.

News.Az