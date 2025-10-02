Tesla shares rally ahead of Q3 vehicle deliveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (TSLA) stock rose on Thursday ahead of the company’s third-quarter vehicle deliveries, as the US government shutdown delayed the release of the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Dow was down less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 index futures gained 0.6% in premarket trading.

The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.11%. Oil prices fell, as West Texas Intermediate futures traded around $61.50 a barrel.

Among exchange traded funds, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.6%. Also, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) moved up 0.3% ahead of Thursday's market open.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock climbed 1.4% premarket Thursday, set to extend a winning streak to six sessions and hit another record high.

This week, shares broke out past a 184.48 buy point in a flat base, according to IBD MarketSurge. The stock is in a 5% buy zone that runs up to 193.70.

News.Az