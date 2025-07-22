Tesla’s regulatory credit revenue set to collapse as U.S. policy shifts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (TSLA.O) faces a sharp decline in one of its most lucrative revenue streams, the sale of regulatory credits, as U.S. policy changes threaten to upend a key pillar of its profitability. Analysts warn that Tesla’s credit revenue, which was crucial in keeping the company profitable during the first quarter, could drop to zero by 2027.

The credits, earned by electric vehicle (EV) makers and sold to traditional automakers to offset emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, have long provided Tesla with a financial safety net. Without this income, Tesla would have reported a loss in Q1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, recent legislation under U.S. President Donald Trump eliminates fines for automakers failing to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards — a major driver of credit demand.

“They are making conventional ICE vehicles more competitive while making EVs less competitive,” said Batt Odgerel of the Energy Policy Research Foundation.

William Blair analysts estimate Tesla’s credit revenue will fall 21% this year to $2.17 billion, plunge to $595 million in 2026, and vanish by 2027. About 75% of Tesla’s credit income currently stems from CAFE rules.

The future of other credit sources, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California’s zero-emission vehicle programs, remains uncertain amid political and legal challenges.

While Tesla’s Model Y success once overshadowed credit sales, weakening EV demand and aggressive price cuts have made credits critical to maintaining profit. The looming decline marks a win for legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford, and Honda, which no longer face hefty penalties for emissions.

News.Az