Texas measles outbreak reaches 422 cases, with 22 new infections in 5 days

The measles outbreak in western Texas continues to spread, with 22 new cases confirmed over the last five days, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 422, according to data released on Tuesday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). At least 42 people have been hospitalized so far, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Just four cases have occurred in people fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and one case has occurred among someone vaccinated with one dose, health officials said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases at 169, followed by children ages 4 and under at 141.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak," the department's release stated.

News.Az