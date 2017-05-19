Yandex metrika counter

Texas passes resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide"

The Texas House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide", Oxu.Az reports Armenian magazine Asbarez.

Texas has thus become the 46th state in the US to officially classify and commemorate the so-called "genocide".

The resolution had more than 50 original bipartisan cosponsors.

News.Az


