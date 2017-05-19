Texas passes resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide"
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide", Oxu.Az reports Armenian magazine Asbarez.
Texas has thus become the 46th state in the US to officially classify and commemorate the so-called "genocide".
The resolution had more than 50 original bipartisan cosponsors.
