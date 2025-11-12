Thailand extradites gambling kingpin She Zhijiang to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thai authorities have extradited She Zhijiang, a Chinese national and gambling kingpin, to China following a Thai court ruling earlier this week, ending a legal battle that lasted over three years.

She, 43, who also holds a Cambodian passport, was arrested in August 2022 on an international warrant and an Interpol red notice requested by Beijing. Chinese authorities accused him of running illegal online gambling operations and using Myanmar as a base for his network, as well as laundering money, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Thai criminal court first ordered She’s extradition in May 2024, and the decision was upheld on Monday after an appeal by his legal team. Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej said She was a high-priority suspect for China.

China dispatched a plane to collect She from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, with Chinese embassy counselor Zhao Mengtao praising Thai authorities for their cooperation. Zhao added that the extradition underscores the countries’ commitment to combating organized crime, including online gambling and cyber scams.

She previously ran a gambling empire centered on Shwe Kokko, a $15 billion casino, entertainment, and tourism complex on the Thai-Myanmar border. The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned nine companies and individuals linked to Shwe Kokko in September for involvement in regional scams and trafficking networks.

At the time of his arrest, She denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer described the extradition process as “unusual” without further elaboration.

The border areas of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia have become hotspots for online fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic, with billions of dollars reportedly generated from the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of forced laborers, according to the United Nations.

News.Az