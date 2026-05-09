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Russian fighters from the “North” Operational-Strategic Group have reportedly destroyed a crossing that had been mined by Ukrainian troops near the village of Udy in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

According to reports, the targeted crossing was located close to a bridge that had already been destroyed earlier in the fighting. The operation was allegedly carried out using a fiber-optic FPV (first-person view) drone, a technology increasingly used on the battlefield for precision strikes and resistance to electronic jamming, News.Az reports, citing News Kharkov.

The strike highlights the growing role of advanced drone warfare in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly in contested border regions such as Kharkiv. Fiber-optic FPV drones are considered more difficult to disrupt compared to traditional radio-controlled systems, making them an increasingly effective tool for tactical military operations.

No official statement has yet been released by Ukrainian authorities regarding the reported incident or the extent of the damage.

News.Az