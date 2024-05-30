Thailand eyes BRICS as representative of Global South countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Accession of Thailand to BRICS means joining the association representing interests of countries of the Global South, whose role in the global order is becoming stronger, said Nikorndej Balankura, the Director-General of the Department of Information and the Spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Membership in BRICS for Thailand means joining the association that express interests of the Global South, whose significance in the world is steadily growing," the Spokesperson said. "BRICS is the association of countries with quickly progressing economies that have significant natural resources and influence. The association is also the vote of developing countries of the world in the global policy," he added.The Government of Thailand approved on Tuesday a draft letter of the country’s intent to become a BRICS member. Participants in the Cabinet meeting came to a conclusion that joining BRICS will help to increase the role of Thailand at the international stage and broaden opportunities to participate in creation of a new world order.

News.Az