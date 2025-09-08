Thaksin Shinawatra’s jet lands in Bangkok ahead of Supreme Court verdict

+ ↺ − 16 px

A private jet used by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra landed in Bangkok on Monday, a day before a Supreme Court ruling that could send him back to prison. It is unclear if Thaksin was on board.

Thaksin, who returned from 15 years of self-exile in 2023, faces a verdict related to abuse of power and conflicts of interest. Upon his return, he spent only a few hours in jail before being transferred to a VIP hospital wing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Security was tight at Don Mueang International Airport, where a motorcade often associated with Thaksin was seen shortly after the plane landed.

