Yandex metrika counter

Thaksin Shinawatra’s jet lands in Bangkok ahead of Supreme Court verdict

  • Politics
  • Share
Thaksin Shinawatra’s jet lands in Bangkok ahead of Supreme Court verdict
Photo: Reuters

A private jet used by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra landed in Bangkok on Monday, a day before a Supreme Court ruling that could send him back to prison. It is unclear if Thaksin was on board.

Thaksin, who returned from 15 years of self-exile in 2023, faces a verdict related to abuse of power and conflicts of interest. Upon his return, he spent only a few hours in jail before being transferred to a VIP hospital wing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Security was tight at Don Mueang International Airport, where a motorcade often associated with Thaksin was seen shortly after the plane landed.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      